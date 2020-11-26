Good Samaritan helps save 4 people in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Thanksgiving Day crash on North Main Street in Rockford city limits, near Roscoe, could've been a lot worse, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said Thursday night a good Samaritan pulled four people out of two different vehicles after a crash on the 8,000 block of North Main St., between Gleasman and Latham roads.

Just after the four were pulled out of the vehicles, both caught fire. All four were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. However, deputies say thanks to the good Samaritan, their injuries aren't worse.