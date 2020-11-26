Festival of Lights starts for the 2020 holiday season Friday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you can't wait to get into the holiday spirit, you can head over to Sinnissippi Park tomorrow night for a special tradition.



The Festival of Lights opens for the 2020 holiday season at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The park will open on November 26 and run through every weekend in December with extended hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It is free to enter, donations are appreciated.

GRAND OPENING 11/26 at 5pm

Friday 11/27 – Sunday 11/29 5pm – 11pm

Friday 12/4 – Sunday 12/6 5pm – 11pm

Friday 12/11 – Sunday 12/13 5pm – 11pm

Friday 12/18 – Monday 12/20 5pm – 11pm

Christmas Eve 12/24 24 Hours

Christmas Day 12/25 24 Hours, shuts off at 12:01am, 12/26

Saturday 12/26 – Sunday 12/27 5pm – 11pm

New Years Eve, 12/31 5pm – 12am

The annual even is continuing on despite the pandemic. Santa Claus will also be there to wave and say hello to families as they roll through the festival.