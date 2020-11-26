EU nations on Med coast renew push for migrant quotas

BRUSSELS (AP) — Four European Union countries hardest hit by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of unauthorized migrants over the past five years fear that planned reforms to the EU’s asylum system will leave them shouldering most of the burden. Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain said in a joint paper that mandatory quotas are needed for sharing out people who qualify for refugee status among the 27 EU countries. Such plans have long been rejected by Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and others. The four’s demands could be a major setback for the reform plans. The aim was to get a political agreement on them by next month, so they could be officially endorsed early next year.