Culled mink resurface after burial in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Some of the thousands of mink culled in Denmark to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the coronavirus to humans, have risen from their shallow graves because gases have built up in the decaying bodies. Jannike Elmegaard of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said Thursday that some of the bodies “pop up” because the soil where they are buried is sandy. Denmark culled mink in the northern part of the country after 11 people were sickened by a mutated version of the coronavirus that had been observed among the mink. There are also plans to cull all of Denmark’s roughly 15 million mink.