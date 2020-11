ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are in need of a hot meal today, a Rockford church has you covered.

Court Street United Methodist Church is hosting its 39th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner today from 11 A.M. to 1. P.M.

All meals are free, but the limit is two per person and it is carry-out only.

You can pick up your free meal today at 215 N. Court Street in Rockford.