Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Quebec’s highest court has declared consecutive life sentences to be unconstitutional, reducing the sentence given to the man who murdered six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years. Thursday’s decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal means he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years, though it doesn’t guarantee parole would be granted. The three-judge Appeal Court panel agreed that the sentencing judge that the consecutive sentencing provision of the law violates Canada’s version of the Bill of Rights,