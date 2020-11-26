Cambodia begins mass trial of opposition activists

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has begun hearing the cases of nearly 130 government critics and opponents charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities over the past three years. Most of those being tried are former members or supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party. It was the sole opposition party in Parliament but was dissolved by a court ruling and was unable to contest the 2018 general election. Virtually all the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit treason and incitement to commit a felony, which together carry a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison. Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for 35 years and has often been accused of heading an authoritarian regime.