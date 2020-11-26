Skip to Content

Byron Park District hosts Turkey Trot 5K for Thanksgiving

BYRON (WREX) — The Byron Park District celebrated Thanksgiving by hosting its Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday.

To keep the race safe, everyone practiced social distancing and race start times were staggered.

It wasn't all about the race though, the park district again awarded its Best Dressed Golden Turkey award for the runner with the best holiday race gear.

For some runners, after a long and stressful year, the race exactly what they needed.

"Just cause we've been quarantined for a while and I feel its good to get out," runner Landon Smith said.

This year, Landon's running the Turkey Trot so he can eat all day.

