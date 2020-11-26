Byron firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving together, reflect on what they’re thankful for

BYRON (WREX) — Despite the hardships of 2020, on Thanksgiving, we all have something to be thankful for.

Firefighters for the Byron Fire Protection District have been some of the first responders to the frontline on the fight against COVID-19. Thursday, they had a chance to reflect about what the day means to them.

"I would say [I'm thankful] for my family," Lt. Paul Brantner said.

"[To] work beside my brother," Allison Brantner said.

"For the awesome community that we serve," Dan Dwyer chimed in.

"It's my grandpa's 76th birthday today," Kayla Casal said.

"I'm thankful I get to work the best job in the world," Chuck Clothier said.

But for these firefighters, sometimes, having the best job in the world means holidays away from your loved ones, especially for this year.

"We usually invite our families to come have Thanksgiving dinner with us," Lt. Brantner explained.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, that didn't happen this time around, but with each other, they still cooked up a feast.

"Favorite dish... the mash potatoes and gravy I'm working on," Dwyer said.

"I am in love with green bean casserole!" Jennifer Meneses said.

"The mac and cheese cornbread casserole," Lt. Brantner said with a smile.

And as the team sat down to eat as a second family, they said the perspective of what this holiday means to them has only been reinforced.

"It's just the little things even," Meneses explained.

"The safety concerns when you go home, keeping your family safe," Dwyer said is a common concern nowadays.

"It made me be more grateful," Casal added.

Though it was a much smaller gathering this year, for this group, there was even more to be thankful for.