Books by bike: Sri Lankan man runs mobile library for kids

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — During his leisure time, Mahinda Dasanayaka packs his motorbike with books and rides his mobile library — across mostly muddy roads running through tea-growing mountain areas — to underprivileged children in rural parts of Sri Lanka. Having witnessed the hardships faced by children whose villages have no library facilities, Dasanayaka was looking for ways to help them. Then he got the idea for his library on wheels. He started his program, called “Books and Me,” three years ago, and it has become very popular among the children. His program is mainly centered in Kegalle, a mountainous region with poor villages scattered among tea plantations. He visits the villages once or twice a week to distribute the books.