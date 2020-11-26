A cloudy, but mild Thanksgiving leads to a sunny weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The clouds are not going anywhere for the Stateline today. However, the sun comes out heading into the weekend and temperatures may be on the downfall soon.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING:

The holiday is going to remain quiet for many. However, we hold on to the clouds for most of the day. Signs do point to a few spots receiving a peak of sunshine two. This would help nudge temperatures from the '40s into the upper 40's by the afternoon. However, plan ahead and keep the jackets handy. The '40s are pretty average for this time of the year, but it could be better or worse. According to the National Weather Service, Rockford on average sees most Thanksgiving days in the '30s and '40s. However, warmer and cooler days are still possible but rarely occur.

Overnight, clouds slowly return toward the Stateline despite moving out due to a short wave. This will keep lows overnight in the '30s which is nearly 10+°F above our average in the '20s. However, wind speeds up to 15 Mph may cause a slight wind chill heading into Friday morning.

Thankfully, there are zero signs of rainfall or snowfall in the forecast despite the cloud cover even into the weekend.

DRY, SUNNY, AND MILD:

If you have been waiting for the sunshine, it looks like the wait may be over. Cloud cover should be making a slow exit by Friday afternoon. We will hold on to above normal temperatures once again as highs climb into the middle 40's. Mostly sunny skies arrive by the afternoon with drier air leading to a potential increase in temperatures in a few spots.

Surface high pressure takes over by Saturday keeping us nice and dry. The nearly clear skies by the weekend will help us rise into the '40s once again. Signs are even pointing to the '50s in a few areas. However, a cold front pushes in late Sunday night bringing in clouds and cooler highs for the upcoming work week.

BEWARE THE COOLDER HIGHS:

Temperatures starting on Monday will look and feel more like late fall and even early winter. Highs will only be in the 30's and continue that trend for most of the work week. However, there does not look like a chance for snow or rainfall for the next week as well.