Wisconsin tourism secretary resigning to take private job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s tourism secretary is planning to resign. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Wednesday that Sara Meaney will leave her position next month to take a job outside of state government. Department of Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers will serve as interim department secretary following Meaney’s departure. Evers appointed Meaney in December 2018, weeks after he won election. But the state Senate never confirmed her. Republicans who control the chamber accused her of politicizing the department. Sen. Andre Jacque alleged in October 2019 that the Governor’s Council on Tourism may have violated open meetings law when it held an officer election via email. Meaney said when she learned of the vote she nullified the results.