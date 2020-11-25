Vandals try to pull down Chicago park’s McKinley statue

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say vandals tried to topple a Chicago park’s statue of President William McKinley overnight using a rope tethered to a car. The attempt to pull down the statue at McKinley Park on the city’s southwest side failed about 4 a.m. Wednesday, but police said the statue was spray-painted with graffiti. WGN-TV reports that the graffiti included the words “Land Back.” No one was in custody for the attack on the statue of McKinley, who was president from 1897 to 1901. WBBM-TV reports that McKinley’s push for westward expansion is now widely criticized as racist for pushing Indigenous people off their land.