Tyris Jones arrested in Loves Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man wanted for murder is now in custody.



Rockford police say Tyris Jones was taken into custody this morning. Police say were notified by the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Task Force that Jones was taken into custody on his outstanding warrants. Authorities say Jones was arrested at an address in Loves Park.



Rockford police say they were called to the 1020 block of Furman Street on September 26th, where they found 25-year-old Demalavee Macklin suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Macklin was shot multiple times and later died from the injuries.



A second victim inside the vehicle was not hurt, according to authorities.



Jones faces multiple charges, including first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon.



In October, Jones was shot by a Rockford Police Officer after authorities say police attempted to make a traffic stop on Oct. 2 when they spotted a vehicle they had under investigation and a man wanted on outstanding warrant, later identified as Tyris Jones.



As Jones fled, authorities say he approached another motorist with what appeared to be a weapon. That's when Officer Dominick McNiece shot Jones, hitting him three times. Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says no weapon was found.

Jones was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. Jones was later released into the Winnebago County Jail where he continued to receive treatment. Jones was later released after posting bond.



On Tuesday, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced she found McNiece's use of deadly force was legally justified.

"He reasonably believed the defendant had a weapon, even though no weapon was found," Hite Ross said.



Hite Ross says at the time of the shooting, Officer McNiece had reason to believe Jones posed a threat to the community based off of his 3 outstanding warrants. Hite Ross says McNeiece was also aware that Jones was being investigated for that September murder.



State's Attorney Hite Ross says the murder charges and the police shooting are two separate cases.

Jones has been lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.



