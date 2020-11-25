Soggy weather leaves in time for the holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After two days of rain (and some snow), the weather dries up going into Thanksgiving. A long stretch of dry weather is ahead, but so is a much colder weather pattern.

Mild and quiet holiday:

The weather stays mild and dry for Thanksgiving.

Soggy weather exits the picture by early Thursday, so the holiday stays dry. Thanksgiving starts out cloudy, then some sunshine builds in as clouds slowly clear out. Temperatures rise to the low 50's by Thanksgiving afternoon.

The last few Thanksgivings were colder compared to this year.

This Thanksgiving could be one of the milder ones compared to the last few years. 2015 is memorable not just for the warmer air but also for the rain that fell that day. Thanksgiving 2015 is the wettest on record with 1 1/2" of rain.

The holiday weekend stays sunny yet colder.

After the mild holiday, the rest of the holiday weekend cools off quickly. We drop back into the 40's starting Friday, and stay there through the end of the weekend. More sunshine and dry weather comes as well.

Cold next week:

As December rolls in, so does wintry air. The colder air rolls in Monday for the last day of November. We should remain dry during that transition, though we can't completely rule out a chance for rain and snow just yet.

Temperatures drop around 15 degrees going into early next week.

How cold does Monday get? Temperatures barely get above freezing in the afternoon. This kind of chill isn't that far away from average. Considering how mild (for the most part) November has been, however, near-freezing temperatures may feel a little extra brisk.

We stay in a cold yet sunny weather pattern for a long stretch. Temperatures may stay in the 30's each day through next Friday. At night, conditions cool into the low 20's, so at least we avoid those very brisk nights in the teens. While the air remains chilly, the weather does provide a lot of sunshine overhead, which may help ward off the chill just a little. Dry weather may stick around well into the middle of the new month.