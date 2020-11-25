RPS 205 parents share unique issues they’ve faced during 2020 school year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When RPS 205 students return to class next Monday, they'll all be learning from home due to the adaptive pause the district is following. This break from in-person instruction follows recommendations from the Winnebago County Health Department in an effort to bring down the region's positive COVID-19 cases.

Before that change in instruction was announced, a number of parents within the district reached out to 13 WREX to outline some concerns and issues they'd faced.

For Nadine Garrison, she says she enrolled her son in remote learning.

"Our whole family agreed upon that and it was our decision," says Garrison.

However, when she showed up to pick up her third grader's Chromebook she was informed by her son's principal he was enrolled in in-person instruction. Garrison says she exchanged a number of emails and calls with the school until ultimately she learned there was no more they could do.

"We were told if he does not go in-person, he would be counted as truant."

Garrison says she learned her son would be placed on a waitlist.

"I was hoping for more resolution on that as far as more options. Just hoping for the best at the end of all of us."

Ana Perez encountered a similar issue when working on behalf of her kindergartener. She says she verbally told a district employee she wanted her son to be enrolled in remote learning when she was registering him. But on chromebook pickup day, she heard the same news as Garrison.

"She told me she cannot make any changes, the thing she was able to do was put him on a waitlist," says Perez.

Perez asked how long he could possibly stay on this waitlist and was told it could be late in the semester.

"I couldn't take that risk I just had a baby a month ago," says Perez. "I talked to my boyfriend and we made the decision to withdraw him."

13 WREX field a freedom of information act request with the district. As of October 21st a total of 560 elementary school students request a move from in-person to remote. Of that, 152 students were assigned remote seats. 85 opted to stick with their original in-person assignment, leaving a total of 323 students on a waitlist.

"The only families who have not received the placement of their choice at the elementary level are families we are just not able to get a hold of," says RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett.

Jarrett says any students left on the waitlist are ones the district has tried multiple times to connect with. He says what adds to the chaos is families changing their minds on their preferred setting multiple times.

"We wish we had unlimited resources where could constantly allow for movement back and forth but we have asked families multiple times to make a choice and we have to stick to those choices," says Jarrett.

Jarrett says in a year where everyone has been asked to stay apart, this makes communication more difficult. For example, families changing their phone numbers, leaving the district in the dark.

Marti McKinney says her high school student hasn't missed a class of her remote learning. She says technical issues on the district's end say otherwise.

"I got another letter today saying my daughter's been absent 39 times," says McKinney. "The letter we got today was quite threatening and said because of her chronic truancy they're going to recommend alternative educational planning for her."

McKinney says she's talked to her daughter's school directly which says it's aware her daughter hasn't missed a class. However, the letters keep coming which leads McKinney to believes there's a communication breakdown somewhere.

"My child hasn't missed classes, she's constantly emailing asking teachers when she doesn't understand stuff, it's never on our end it's on the schools end."

At the beginning of October, more than 4,000 students were marked absent for 10 days or more. Roughly a quarter of them had been dropped by the district, due to it's 10-day enrollment drop. The district says it can't provide an accurate comparison to last year's records due to a ransomware attack.

"Our attendance rates are below where they normally are and that's because of challenges the pandemic brings on," says Jarrett.

Jarrettt says the district will work with any student who's part of that drop to get them re-enrolled. He encourages any family who is not satisfied with their child's environment to reach out to the district.

"The reality is we don't have unlimited staff, we don't have unlimited resources, and keeping all of the students safe and honoring their educational preferences continues to be our focus."

While the district says this year came with no guidebook for it to navigate the many challenges, it believes these learning curves will ultimately make it stronger.

"I think we're realizing some of the antiquated systems we have just in education across our system as a country," says Guilford Principal Gus Carter. "It probably needed to be addressed a long time ago. This is just forcing us to address them now."