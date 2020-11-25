Rockford Rescue Mission hosts free To-Go Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For 56 years, the Rockford Rescue Mission served a Thanksgiving meal to the community, and while the circumstances look different this year, the meal tastes the same.

"We wanna make sure they're still getting that Thanksgiving meal and just being able to celebrate and think about what we have to be grateful for," Crystal Cohoon, RRM's Marketing & Communication Director, said. "At the end of that day that's our family, that's our faith and that's our freedom."

Cracker Barrel catered a meal for the residents inside RRM while outside community members took their meal to-go.

COVID-19 measures were in place both inside and outside during the To-Go Thanksgiving but it didn't dampen the holiday spirit.

"It's very helpful for others to be able to help each other and be here for each other through COVID-19," Richard Redholz, a Men's Life Recovery Program patient, said. "We've all been safe here. We're truly blessed."

Thanks to donations from the community, the mission gave out around 500 turkey dinners.