Raynor Garage Doors raises money for Dixon Community Food Pantry

DIXON (WREX) — A food pantry in Dixon gets a big gift this Thanksgiving from a business in the area.

Raynor Garage Doors says it has donated $3,040.50 to the Dixon Community Food Pantry. It is part of the company's 2nd annual Raynor Week of Giving. In 2019, Raynor says it gave 1,127 perishable food items to the food pantry. This year, the company decided to raise money.

The company set a goal to raise $500 for the pantry. It also had daily themes to encourage workers to donate. Examples include T-Shirt Tuesday, where workers donated $1 for every Raynor shirt in their closet, and Fahrenheit Friday Finale, where the temperature that day determined how much money was donated. Raynor also pledged to match 50 percent of all donations received.

"I'm new to the team. I've been in this role for about six weeks now," said Raynor Garage Doors Director of Marketing Brittany Shannon." So to have this as part of my introduction to the Raynor family has been super-inspiring just to see the generosity of the team, even in spite of all the challenges and additional stress that COVID has put on everybody."

Dixon Community Food Pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 - 3 p.m.