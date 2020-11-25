PREVIEW: RPS 205 parents speak out about issues they’ve faced in unique school year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's no question the COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of challenges for school districts across the country.

A number of parents within RPS 205 reached out to 13 News, detailing issues they say they've faced trying to navigate this unique school year.

Nadine Dahl says she signed her son up for remote learning but when she went to pick up his chromebook, the principal informed her he was enrolled in in-person.

"We were told if he does not go in-person, he would be counted as truant," says Dahl. "I was hoping for more resolution on that as far as more options. Just hoping for the best at the end of all of us."

Meanwhile, parent Mari McKinney says her daughter has been incorrectly marked absent.

"I got another letter today saying my daughter's been absent 39 times," says McKinney. "The letter we got today was quite threatening and said because of her chronic truancy they're going to recommend alternative educational planning for her. "

District Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says the district is doing it's best to communicate with families in this atypical year and adjust when issues arise.

"The reality is we don't have unlimited staff, we don't have unlimited resources, and keeping all of the students safe and honoring their educational preferences continues to be our focus to the best of our abilities," says Jarrett.

Wednesday on 13 News at 10 p.m. we take a deeper look at this issues facing the district, concerns from parents, and what the district says it's doing to properly navigate this school year.