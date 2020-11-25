Skip to Content

Prairie Farms recalls gallons of chocolate milk sold in Illinois, including Rockford

New
11:47 am Top Stories
Recall alert
Recall alert

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — There's a voluntary recall on gallons of chocolate milk that were sold in Illinois, including in Rockford.

Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of its Prairie Farms Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk gallons and Prairie Farms 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk gallons (Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020) that were not labeled for an egg allergen that may be present.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A total of 1,152 units of chocolate milk gallons (355 units of Premium Flavored Chocolate and 797 units of 1% Lowfat Chocolate) were distributed at retail outlets in the Chicago area, including the Northern Illinois Suburbs, Rockford and Southeastern Wisconsin.

The recalled products contain the following code dates and UPC#’s:

  • One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk
    • UPC: 72730-26110
    • Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020
    • Plant Code: 17-284
  • One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk
    • UPC: 72730-26126
    • Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020
    • Plant Code: 17-284

The recall was initiated after cross-contamination with egg nog was discovered following a valve malfunction at the Rockford plant.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Prairie Farms Chocolate Milk gallons produced at plants, other than Rockford, Ill. plant Code 17-284, including Premium Flavored Chocolate, 1% Lowfat Chocolate, 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate, and Fat Free Chocolate, are not part of this recall.

Prairie Farms Dairy says they are working with the FDA to investigate the matter.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Skip to content