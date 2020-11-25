Prairie Farms recalls gallons of chocolate milk sold in Illinois, including Rockford

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — There's a voluntary recall on gallons of chocolate milk that were sold in Illinois, including in Rockford.



Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of its Prairie Farms Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk gallons and Prairie Farms 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk gallons (Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020) that were not labeled for an egg allergen that may be present.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A total of 1,152 units of chocolate milk gallons (355 units of Premium Flavored Chocolate and 797 units of 1% Lowfat Chocolate) were distributed at retail outlets in the Chicago area, including the Northern Illinois Suburbs, Rockford and Southeastern Wisconsin.

The recalled products contain the following code dates and UPC#’s:

One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk UPC: 72730-26110 Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020 Plant Code: 17-284

One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk UPC: 72730-26126 Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020 Plant Code: 17-284



The recall was initiated after cross-contamination with egg nog was discovered following a valve malfunction at the Rockford plant.



No illnesses have been reported to date. Prairie Farms Chocolate Milk gallons produced at plants, other than Rockford, Ill. plant Code 17-284, including Premium Flavored Chocolate, 1% Lowfat Chocolate, 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate, and Fat Free Chocolate, are not part of this recall.



Prairie Farms Dairy says they are working with the FDA to investigate the matter.