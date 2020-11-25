Pandemic hurts local bars on traditional hometown celebration holiday ‘Blackout Wednesday’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For bars that remain closed for the safety of others, they’re losing out on one of the busiest nights of the year. It's what some call "Blackout Wednesday."

As you walk into local establishments, like Prairie Street Brewhouse and Octane, it's noticeably different.

"[It's] one of our biggest nights of the year," Patrick Gallaher, the General Manager of Prairie Street, said.

Patrick Alberto, Octane's chef and owner, agrees.

"It's pretty significant," Alberto said. "It's a busy night for us."

Just walking in, tables were empty, glasses were neatly stacked in an orderly fashion, and there was a deafening, almost palpable, silence.

"I'd say Blackout Wednesday, as they call it, probably [brings in] $17,000 in sales," Gallaher said.

"We usually do about 120 to 150 covers," Alberto said.

There were no people, but the bars were heavily populated with signs promoting social distancing, which haunted bar tops from mitigations past. It's a constant a reminder of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

"Me and my team would sit around after our shifts and hangout," Alberto said, reminiscing.

That's because this holiday is about more than drinking, it's about the camaraderie.

"Seeing the people that grew up in this town and coming to this restaurant as high schoolers that are now old enough to come back and drink legally," Gallaher explained.

And for some, like college student Phylinese Brooks, this year, that rite of passage will have to wait.

"I am an RA in my building, which means I'm in contact with thousands of students from all over the country," Brooks said.

To be safe, she's not going home for Blackout Wednesday, or for Thanksgiving this year. But while she says she'll miss the in-person gathering and fellowship that comes with seeing her hometown friends grow up, she says she still may celebrate, just a little bit differently.

"I might Facetime some friends, might have a cup of wine or something," Brooks said with a laugh.

It's an alternative way to connect even though the pandemic has tried to push us apart.

Many local bars and restaurants did offer to-go cocktails to help people celebrate at home.