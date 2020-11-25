No. 23 Ohio State routs Illinois State in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 19 points and No. 23 Ohio State beat Illinois State 94-67 in the season opener for both teams. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the game was played before about 100 school officials and media inside 19,100-seat Value City Arena in Columbus. E.J. Liddell had 16 points while Duane Washington and Zed Key each scored 12 for the Buckeyes. Key, a freshman, also had five rebounds. Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 17 points and Howard Fleming Jr. added 15 points.