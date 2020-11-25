NIU men’s and women’s basketball suffer losses in first game of season

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU women's basketball team lost by 24 in a Wednesday matinee to the IUPUI Jaguars. Sophomore Chelby Koker scored a career high 21 points in the Huskies loss. Erinn Hodges was the only other player in double figures for the Huskies as she scored 10 points. IUPUI had four players in double figures led by Macee Williams who put up 20 on the Lady Huskies.

Five hours later the men's team tipped off their season at home as well, and things got off to a great start as the Huskies were up by 20 at the half. That lead quickly vanished as the UIC Flames came back in a hurry outscoring the Huskies by 24 in the second half, edging NIU 65-61. Tyler Cochran and Darius Beane both had 13 points leading the Huskies, while Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.