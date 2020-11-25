Skip to Content

Mission for ex-Jets star Lyons is granting ill kids’ wishes

New
1:25 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets defensive lineman and longtime radio broadcaster Marty Lyons has been on a mission for 38 years and counting to fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening illness. He started the Marty Lyons Foundation in 1982 and the nonprofit has granted over 8,000 wishes and raised over $35 million. The 63-year-old Lyons’ new book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories From The New York Jets Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box” tells tales of his playing days and of the children who have made an impact on him.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content