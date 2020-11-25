Maine fishing community mourns loss of 4 fishermen at sea

BOSTON (AP) — Maine’s commercial fishing community is mourning the loss of four fishermen who went missing when an 82-foot fishing vessel sank off Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew of the Portland-based Emmy Rose that sank early Monday morning when it was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts. Authorities say the four men aboard were all Maine fishermen. The Sustainable Harvest Sector, a group of 100 fishing vessel owners and operators, identified the crew members as Robert Blethen; Jeff Matthews; Michael Porper and Ethan Ward. Members of the fishing community contributed to a GoFundMe for the men that had attracted dozen of donations by Wednesday afternoon.