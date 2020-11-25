Jones scores 18 in Louisville debut to beat Evansville 79-44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Carlik Jones had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds in his first game with Louisville, leading the Cardinals to a 79-44 victory over Evansville in a basketball season opener. Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford and last season’s Big South Conference player of the year, was 6 of 11 from the floor. Samuell Williamson added 17 points for Louisville. Evan Kuhlman and Shamar Givance scored 10 points apiece to lead Evansville, which replaced Southern Illinois as the Cardinals’ opening opponent. The Salukis paused team activities on Nov. 12 due to COVID-19.