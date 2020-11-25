Indonesia Cabinet minister arrested in graft investigation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-corruption commission says it arrested the country’s fisheries minister on Wednesday amid an investigation into exports of lobster larvae. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was arrested upon arrival at the Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta international airport from a working visit to the United States. The commission said investigators were still questioning Prabowo and another announcement would be made later Wednesday. Prabowo earlier this year rolled back a ban on lobster larvae exports put in place by his predecessor. That decision sparked criticism from his predecessor and activists over sustainability concerns. President Joko Widodo said he respected the decision of the anti-corruption commission.