Illinois State Police have issuing more citations for speeding over 100 mph

(WREX) — Illinois State Police say they've issued more citations for driving over 100 mph compared last year.



ISP provided some updated year-to-date numbers on their Facebook page. The numbers show they've issued 540 more citations for speeding over 100 miler per hour this year compared to all of 2019.



However, ISP says they've issued less citations for for speeding 26+ mph over the limit this year.



Here's a full look at the numbers.

Citations issued for speeding OVER 100 mph: 3,034 in 2018 2,883 in 2019 3,423 YTD in 2020



Citations issued for speeding 26+MPH OVER the speed limit: 12,067 in 2018 10,496 in 2019 9,578 YTD in 2020



Citations issued for Reckless Driving: 153 in 2018 172 in 2019 157 YTD in 2020



The year to date 2020 totals were as of November 20, 2020, according to ISP.