Group outraged after RPD officer cleared of charges in Tyris Jones shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of activists are condemning Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross following her decision in an officer involved shooting.

On Oct. 2, Rockford Police Officer Dominick McNiece fired at a suspect, later identified as Tyris Jones, after Jones allegedly fled from police.



Authorities say Rockford police attempted to make a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle they had under investigation, and a man wanted on multiple warrants. As Jones fled, authorities say he approached another motorist with what appeared to be a weapon, which is when Officer McNiece opened fire. Authorities say no weapon was recovered on the scene. Jones was shot three times and was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition.



On Tuesday, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced she found McNiece's use of deadly force was legally justified.

"He reasonably believed the defendant had a weapon, even though no weapon was found," Hite Ross said.

Hite Ross says at the time of the shooting, Officer McNiece had reason to believe Jones posed a threat to the community based off of his 3 outstanding warrants. Hite Ross says McNeiece was also aware that Jones was being investigated for a murder that happened in September.

Following the decision, a group of activists known as the May 30th Alliance held a press conference condemning the state's attorney for her decision.

"Instead of treating Tyris Jones as a victim on S Main and Harrison, the Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, the Rockford Police Dept. and the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task force has chosen to criminalize Tyris Jones and politicize his shooting on October second," said Leslie Rolfe, of May 30th Alliance.

The group says the fact that Jones did not have a weapon and was shot in the back should have been enough to charge McNiece.



Rolfe accuses the City of Rockford and the county of condoning police violence. Rolfe is now asking the community to take a stand.

"Will you find empathy and look for justice for the next person that's the victim of police brutality? For the next person who is shot? For the next person who dies in custody? What kind of character does that person need to have for you to find empathy for them?"

Rolfe is also calling for video of the shooting to be released, but Hite Ross says she won't do that before the case goes to court.