Galena man facing D.U.I, cannabis possession charges after crashing his car

JO DAVIESS (WREX) — A Galena man is hurt and facing several charges after crashing his car Tuesday evening.



It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Rt. 20 West at Tranel Lane in rural East Dubuque.



According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Larcell Smith of Galena was driving a light green Volvo sedan south on U.S. Rt. 20 West when he came to a slight curve in the road.



Smith proceeded to drive off the road into the median, rolling until coming to a stop about 15 yards from the road.



38-year-old Smith was taken to the hospital for his injuries.



Officials say Smith is being charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle among other charges.



The crash is still under investigation.



