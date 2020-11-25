Fundraiser set up for Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Market was one of many events impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Now, organizers need your help.

The Rock River Development Partnership is running a fundraising campaign to help offset the losses from this year. The outdoor market season began late this year due to the pandemic. When it was held, it faced many restrictions. As a result, the market saw a drop in attendance in sales. Organizers say they are looking at an operating deficit of more than $50,000.

"If we aren't able to make up the deficit, we are going to have to look at how we cut our operations. And what that would in terms of the market, I'm not sure," said Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Cathy McDermott.

