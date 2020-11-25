FHN creates Santa letters for families, encourages positivity during the holidays

FREEPORT (WREX) — Boys and girls may not be able to sit on Santa's lap this year but one medical group is finding a way for families to still ask Saint Nick their Christmas wishes.

Freeport Health Network created Santa letters for families to write.

Families can pick up and drop off letters at four different locations in Freeport including the Freeport Public Library.

Letters can also be downloaded from families outside of Freeport and emailed to FHN by Dec. 12. FHN will send all the letters to the North Pole where Santa will respond with a little surprise.

FHN hopes it will remind families to stay positive during the holidays.

"The magic, the hope of the holidays, we really just want to make sure people are still experiencing that feeling. Santa did want me to remind all the kids to continue to be kind and to make sure they wear their mask," said FHN Youth Educator Barb Lessman.

FHN is also hosting a virtual family Bingo night in December. Families can compete to win gift cards to local businesses.

Lessman says the event is an effort to encourage families to support local businesses this holiday season.

For more information on the activities click here.