Feuding no more, Pelé mourns friend, legend Diego Maradona

Pele says “the world has lost a legend” with Diego Maradona dying at the age of 60. The soccer stars feuded for years in public over which of them could be considered the greatest player of all time. Being born 20 years apart meant the duo never settled their rivalry on the pitch. The 80-year-old Pele says: “I hope we will play football together in the sky.” The sadness across Argentina was articulated by one of the few players who comes close to matching Maradona’s artistry with the ball. Argentine forward Lionel Messi says “he is not gone because Diego is eternal.”