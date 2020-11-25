EU plans new rules giving Europeans more control of data

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is laying out new standards for data giving Europeans more control over their personal information as part of efforts to counter the power of U.S. and Chinese tech companies. The EU’s executive Commission on Wednesday unveiled its proposal for new rules on the handling of data that would give people, businesses and government bodies the confidence to share their information in a European data market. The proposed legislation would would spell out how industrial and government data that is normally off limits for privacy or commercial reasons could be shared to help society. The bloc’s strict privacy rules would still apply.