Edgebrook to host pop-up shops leading up to Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking to shop local this holiday season, Edgebrook has you covered!



Edgebrook announced they're modifying their annual "Cider 'N Cinnamon," traditionally a weekend-long outdoor event, to an indoor version spanning over multiple weekends!



Cider ‘N Cinnamon INSIDE will run for four consecutive Saturdays kicking off on Small Business Saturday, November 28, and continuing on consecutive Saturdays December 5, 12, and 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



The event will bring together talented local makers and artisans as well as great one-of-a-kind gifts from Edgebrook merchants for a unique holiday shopping experience!

Instead of locating outdoors, vendors will set up pop-ups in storefronts throughout Edgebrook. Spreading out vendors in available storefronts protects them from the elements and helps ensure Edgebrook can better manage the flow of shoppers.



Additionally, each store and pop-up will be able to limit the number of people in the space and follow all recommended guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing so shoppers can browse safely and comfortably.

“There’s something very special about Edgebrook – it’s really a Rockford original,” shared Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “People look forward to these events which have become a community tradition. That’s something we all need right now, so we’re so pleased we could offer Cider ‘N Cinnamon INSIDE in a socially-responsible, safe way."