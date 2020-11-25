Drive-Thru Gingerbread Extravaganza fundraiser being held in Rock County

BELOIT (WREX) — An annual fundraiser in Rock County is being modified this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties is moving its annual Gingerbread Extravaganza fundraiser outdoors this year!

The event is moving outdoors as a drive-thru event in Beloit’s Eclipse Center parking lot.

Guests at the Drive-Thru Gingerbread Extravaganza will pick up their pre-purchased gingerbread kit complete with a gingerbread house, candy, icing and instructions. Guests will then take their kits home to assemble and

decorate.



Santa Claus will also be there for socially distanced photos.

In lieu of an in-person raffle, an online silent auction will be available before and after the event.



All proceeds from this event support our neighborhood-based programs that fight poverty in Rock and Walworth Counties.



Tickets must be bought in advance. For more information, go to www.community-action.org or call (608) 313-1319.