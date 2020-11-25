Dosunmu, Miller lead No. 8 Illinois past NC A&T 122-60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 28 points, freshman Adam Miller also scored 28 and No. 8 Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 122-60 in the season opener for both teams. Kofi Cockburn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double in 32 games. Dosunmu had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. Miller shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as Illinois fell five points short of its record scoring total. Blake Harris scored 12 points to lead the Aggies.