Dense Fog Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Jackson County. In Illinois, Jo Daviess and
Stephenson Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense fog will be patchy this evening,
but is likely to become widespread overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&