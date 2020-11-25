Dense Fog Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Jackson County. In Illinois, Jo Daviess and

Stephenson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense fog will be patchy this evening,

but is likely to become widespread overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&