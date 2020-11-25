COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 16 percent in Region 1 ahead of Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The COVID-19 positivity rate for Region 1 continues to drop ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.



As of Nov. 22, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus dropped to 15.8%. It's the first time the state reported the region was below 16% since Nov. 3, when the positivity rate was at 15.8%.



This is the 10th straight day Region 1 has seen a decrease in its rolling positivity rate.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25. Governor JB Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigations go into effect for the entire state on Nov. 20.

Statewide, health officials reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving. The state also reported 155 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 685,467 cases and 11,832 deaths since the pandemic began.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,233 specimens for a total 10,104,537. As of last night, 6,133 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,208 patients were in the ICU and 679 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Both the CDC and Illinois health officials have urged residents against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday to help limit the spread of the virus.