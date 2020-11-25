COVID-19 guideline inspection results in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nearly 300 businesses in Winnebago County were recently inspected by the health department to make sure they're complying with the newest COVID-19 guidelines. More than half are following the rules.

Of the 293 inspections, code enforcement staff had to educate 46 businesses. Another 54 businesses were issued a notice for non-compliance, and 10 businesses were given orders to disperse.

"I am proud to say the vast majority we go out to on that first visit we find them in compliance. A small number do need some education," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara said big box stores have been part of these compliance checks, including places like Walmart and Target. McNamara said one of the things code enforcement is making sure stores like those follow is capacity limits.