Asian shares mixed after Wall Street takes pause on optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. Benchmarks in Japan, China and South Korea rose in Thursday afternoon trading, while falling in Australia. A reality check appears to be setting in, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and a batch of discouraging data on the U.S. economy, including jobless numbers. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and open for half the day Friday. Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street, even as gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq up.