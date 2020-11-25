A foggy and rainy Wednesday leads to dry and mild holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chances for rain are sticking around for at least one more day. However, we dry out ahead for the holiday and the following weekend.

Here are your biggest headlines for the middle of the week!

WET, FOOGY, AND CLOUDY! OH MY!

If you were hoping for the sun to come out today, then there is some bad news. First, we have to deal with some dense fog. This fog will last through the mid-morning. Areas will have less than a mile of visibility, so be careful. Secondly, Showers are hanging around the Stateline throughout the rest of the day due to a low-pressure system. This system has swept across the United States and actually caused severe weather down in Texas. Thankfully, we will not be dealing with severe weather in the Stateline. Nuisance weather is expected with some very heavy showers likely especially around noon.

We need the rain, but we are not too worried of falling behind.

The shower activity is needed because for the month of November, we are above 1" of rainfall behind for the season. The average rainfall so far this month is usually above 2" of rainfall. The current amount has us just above 1.5". The early season rainfall that we picked up from September keeps the season average nearly 2" above.

However, the chance for rain should not last much longer past the afternoon. Scattered showers and drizzle continue toward the start of the evening. In spite of this, we should see mostly cloudy skies remain overnight into Thanksgiving.

TO THE HOLDAY AND BEYOND!

Hold on to the warmth while you can because the cooler weather is coming!

Thanksgiving will feature plenty of cloud cover, but the best thing to note... No rain expected for the holiday. We will also have slightly warmer highs as temperatures try to approach the lower 50's. Highs will stay in the upper 40's for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Similarly, something that will be exclusive to the week is sunshine in abundance. This trend continues into the next work. However, the chance for cooler highs is at play with many areas staying in the '30s.