World Bank: Palestinian economy to contract 8% in 2020

JERUSALEM (AP) — The World Bank says the Palestinian economy is expected to contract by about 8% in 2020 as it copes with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, an already struggling economy and a political standoff with Israel. Tuesday’s report showed how the pandemic has accelerated the trends of sluggish growth and high unemployment plaguing the Palestinian economy in recent years. After clashing with the Trump administration, which cut off hundreds of millions of dollars of aid, the Palestinians are hopeful that improved ties with the incoming Biden administration will help give a lift to the economy.