Workers at Dixon Public Schools to still be available to help students during adaptive pause

DIXON (WREX) — If students are learning from home, how can they continue to get help from workers at school? Dixon Public School says its workers will be ready to help.

The school district began its adaptive pause on Monday. Superintendent Margo Empen says students can reach out to a staff member over the phone or through an email and they will get in touch to help out. That includes counselors and teachers.

"It was really important to make sure that they understand that even though they're off site, all the services and supports that they have when they're with us are with them at home," said Empen.

Students at Dixon Public Schools are expected to return to the classroom on Jan. 4.