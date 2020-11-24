Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two to
locally three inches.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois,
including parts of the far west and northwest Chicago suburbs.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM CST this Morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions on some
roads. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning’s
commute in places.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to under a
mile in the heavier snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&