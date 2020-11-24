Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two to

locally three inches.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois,

including parts of the far west and northwest Chicago suburbs.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM CST this Morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions on some

roads. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning’s

commute in places.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to under a

mile in the heavier snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&