Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two to
locally three inches.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois,
including parts of the far west and northwest Chicago suburbs.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM CST this Morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions on some
roads. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning’s
commute in places.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to under a
mile in the heavier snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

