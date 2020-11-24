Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 1:11 am
12:37 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Whiteside IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Now through 8 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities may be reduced to less than
one mile at times due to heavy snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content