Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Now through 8 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities may be reduced to less than
one mile at times due to heavy snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&