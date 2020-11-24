Skip to Content

US agrees for now to stop deporting women who alleged abuse

9:01 am

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed temporarily not to deport detained immigrant women who have alleged being abused by a rural Georgia gynecologist. The motion is contained in court papers filed Tuesday. It must still be approved by a federal judge. The Justice Department and lawyers for several of the women agreed that immigration authorities would not carry out any deportations until mid-January. Dozens of women have alleged that they were mistreated by Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist who was seeing patients from the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia. Amin has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

Associated Press

