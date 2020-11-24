Swiss probe knife attack injuring 2 as possible terrorism

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano. A suspect has been arrested. Swiss Federal Police says on its Twitter feed that an attack “presumably of terrorist motivation” took place in Lugano on Tuesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors are investigating. The federal prosecutor’s office says that “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place. A spokeswoman for the federal police says the suspect was “known to police” and had “appeared recently in police investigations with regard to terrorism” — specifically jihadism. She declined to comment further.